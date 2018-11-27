Nearly Half of Young Americans Believe U.S.A. Is More “Racist” Than Other Nations

Washington, DC – Today, The Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness (FLAG) released its first annual State of American Patriotism report, informed by a groundbreaking survey that investigated and compared levels of national pride among several generations of U.S. citizens. The survey of 1,078 Americans, conducted by internationally recognized polling firm YouGov, starkly reveals that younger Americans (under 38 – Gen Z and Millennials) are becoming unmoored from the institutions, knowledge, and spirit traditionally associated with American patriotism.

The FLAG/YouGov State of American Patriotism report details alarming anti-Americanism and ignorance of basic civics, especially among Millennials & Gen Z:

Half of all Americans call country “sexist”

1 in 5 Millennials say U.S. flag a “sign of intolerance and hatred”

Half under 21 think Barack Obama had “more impact on America” than George Washington

More on the report at www.flagusa.org/patriotismreport/