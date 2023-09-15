Nebraska AG Hilgers Issues Statement Regarding Texas Court Ruling Toward DACA

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 15)–A U.S. Court in southern Texas has ruled in favor of nine states, including Nebraska, in their lawsuit challenging the Biden Administration’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or DACA.

It’s the program that defers the deportation of certain illegal immigrants and grants them access to some federal and state benefits. The Texas-led effort included Nebraska among the nine-states challenging the program, which now prevents the federal government from admitting additional aliens into the program.

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers said in a statement Friday about the decision “reminds the President that he doesn’t have unilateral power to enact sweeping immigration policies without congressional authorization.”

Hilgers went on to say, “If and when the Biden Administration appeals, Nebraska will continue the fight to uphold the separation of powers and promote the rule of law.”

The Texas-led litigation was joined by Nebraska as well as Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, South Carolina, West Virginia, Kansas, and Mississippi.