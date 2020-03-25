Nebraska Agriculture In The Classroom Offers Virtual At-Home Learning And Online Resources
LINCOLN-(KFOR Mar. 25)- The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation announced the Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom (AITC) program Wednesday. The program offers virtual at-home learning resources for teachers, students, and parents during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We know this is a difficult time for educators and families in Nebraska,” said Director of Outreach Education Courtney Schaardt. “In continuing with our mission, we are happy to provide AITC materials in a convenient and helpful way for teachers and families now completing educational activities virtually and at home.”
The new virtual and at-home learning resources include live experiences, self-guided opportunities for students, and activity guides to aid parents and teachers.
The live experiences include a reading of the book Right This Very Minute. The video of the book read by Dawn Kucera, a farmer from Madison County, can be found on the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation Facebook page.
There will also be two virtual field trips to a Nebraska pig farm. These field trips will be live on the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation’s Facebook page. The first field trip is scheduled for April 14 at 1:00 p.m. (CT) with the subject of pig habitats, and the second field trip will be May 5 at 1:00 p.m. (CT) and will focus on the variation of pig traits.
The self-guided opportunities include many Agriculture in the Classroom resources, including all six editions of AgMag which highlight agriculture and the ways that we are connected to Nebraska agriculture. There are also a variety of websites available that are fun and interactive that highlight agriculture.
AITC is a statewide program that helps K-12 students and teachers develop an awareness and understanding that agriculture is their source of life’s necessities. AITC has a long history of creating resources tied to state education standards to assist teachers in connecting their students to their source of food, fiber, and fuel – agriculture!
