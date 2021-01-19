Nebraska Among States Showing Increase In Holiday Spending During The Pandemic
ConsumerAffairs.com
(KFOR NEWS January 19, 2021) Nebraska is among 18 states showing an increase in holiday spending during the pandemic.
TOP Data revealed that when you account for online shopping, Nebraska saw a 3% increase in holiday shopping. Montana was #1 with a 99% increase in holiday spending. Massachusetts suffered the most with a 41$ decrease in holiday spending. Nationwide, the average American spent about 4% less on holiday spending during the pandemic.
Top states that spent more on shopping than they did prior to the pandemic, in terms of their percent increase:
- Montana – 99%
- Minnesota – 73%
- Ohio – 38%
- South Dakota – 27%
- Delaware – 26%
- West Virginia – 16%
- Michigan – 13%
- Kentucky – 12%
- Pennsylvania – 11%
- Wisconsin – 7%
- Alaska – 5%
- Indiana – 4%
- Mississippi – 4%
- Vermont – 4%
- Nebraska – 3%
States that spent less on holiday shopping, in terms of their percent decrease:
- Massachusetts – 41%
- Nevada – 30%
- California – 26%
- Rhode Island – 23%
- New York – 22%
- New Hampshire – 21%
- Arizona – 19%
- Oregon – 19%
- Connecticut – 18%
- New Jersey – 18%
