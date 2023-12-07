Nebraska Army National Guard Cavalry Squadron Returns Home From 10-Month Deployment

Family members of the Troop C 1-134th Cavalry Squadron gathered on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 outside the Nebraska Army National Guard Base in Lincoln. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 7)–Soldiers with Troop C, 1-134th Cavalry Squadron of the Nebraska Army National Guard returned to Lincoln on Thursday, after a 10-month deployment in the Middle East.

They were greeted by family members at the the Army Aviation Support Facility near the Lincoln Airport, after they returned home from serving as a security force in the U.S. Central Command area. It was the second tour for Staff Sgt. David Halstead of Lincoln, who also served in Afghanistan in 2010. He told reporters he’s glad to be home.

“I wanna go outside and just lay in the grass,” said Halstead, a native of Arnold, Nebraska. “I miss the grass. I miss Nebraska.”

Halstead said he was pleased to see the turnout of people for the homecoming, which KFOR News estimated to be around 1,500 people.

“We’re only a unit of 95 people and to have this many people come out is awesome to see.”

Halstead said most of their deployment was spent providing security to areas of the Middle East, such as Kuwait and Jordan.