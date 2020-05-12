NEBRASKA ATHLETICS: Husker Teams Honored for High Academic Achievement
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics May 12)–Four Nebraska athletic programs have been honored by the NCAA for high academic achievement. The Husker Rifle, Bowling, Women’s Gymnastics and Women’s Tennis teams received public recognition as part of the NCAA’s Division I Academic Performance Program.
Each of the four Nebraska programs were honored for posting multiyear Academic Progress Rate (APR) in the top 10 percent of their respective sport. This announcement is part of the overall Division I academic reform effort and is intended to highlight teams that demonstrate a commitment to academic progress and retention of student-athletes by achieving the top APRs within their respective sports.
The APR provides a real-time look at a team’s academic success each semester by tracking the academic progress of each student-athlete on scholarship. The APR accounts for eligibility, retention and graduation and provides a measure of each team’s academic performance.
Nebraska has a long history of academic success and achievement. Nebraska leads the nation in CoSIDA Academic All-Americans across all sports and all divisions with 338 all-time honorees. Last fall, Nebraska posted a 93 percent NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR), which for the seventh consecutive year, was the highest in school history.