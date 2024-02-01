Nebraska Athletics Set to Celebrate Black History Month with Outreach and Education

Nebraska guard Jamarques Lawrence (10) dunks for two points in the Huskers’ win over Stony Brook. (File photo courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Feb. 1)–Nebraska Athletics will provide student-athletes, staff, and fans an opportunity to get involved with the celebration of African American (Black) History Month throughout the month of February.

“Black History Month presents a unique chance for us to emphasize and honor the numerous accomplishments and contributions of African Americans,” said Dr. Lawrence Chatters, Executive Associate Athletic Director for Strategic Initiatives. “While we regularly applaud the endeavors of all our student-athletes, observances such as this provide us with a moment to contemplate the strides we’ve made, not just within the realm of sports but as a nation as well. I urge our supporters to join us in commemorating these advancements by engaging in community service and outreach activities.”

During February, the department will highlight current and former student-athletes and staff who have made contributions to the storied legacy of Nebraska Athletics.

Nebraska Athletics will host the ninth Annual Inclusive Excellence and Leadership Summit for staff on Monday, Feb. 12. The 90-minute event encourages collaborative efforts, critical thinking, and the dismantling of counterproductive habits. At its core, the summit is built on the belief that the collective wisdom of our diverse community in athletics is the key to profound learning and progress, making it not just an event, but a celebration of shared knowledge and a commitment to teamwork and leadership. Nebraska held a student-athlete summit in January.

The Husker men’s and women’s basketball programs will each wear specially designed uniforms to celebrate Black History during a February game. Both uniforms designed by adidas feature symbolic colors and feature the goldenrod, the Nebraska state flower.

The men will wear a uniform to commemorate the first Black men’s basketball player in Nebraska school history, Wilbur Wood, during their matchup with Michigan on Saturday, Feb. 10. The Huskers will honor Ivan Gilreath, a former Husker basketball letterwinner, for his work in the community. The women will wear the uniform on Tuesday, Feb. 20, against Northwestern and will honor Omaha businesswoman Carmen Tapio.

The month will conclude with a community service visit to the Malone Community Center and a special private showing of the newly-released movie The Color Purple for Husker student-athletes and athletic staff on Thursday, Feb. 29.

For more information on events and how you can get involved, please email Dr. Lawrence Chatters at [email protected].