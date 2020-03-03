Nebraska Athletics to Dedicate New Francis Allen Training Complex
Courtesy of UNL.edu
Nebraska Athletics and its men’s and women’s gymnastics programs will officially dedicate the new Francis Allen Training Complex on Friday, March 6, 2020.
The Allen Training Complex is a 46,000 square-foot state-of-the art facility that is located just north and west of the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Practice gyms, locker rooms, team meeting rooms, athletic therapy areas and coaches’ offices for both the Husker men’s and women’s gymnastics programs are included in the complex.
The University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved the program statement on August 11, 2017. Husker Athletics broke ground on the complex on September 28, 2019, and a topping off ceremony was held on April 26, 2019.
