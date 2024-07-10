NEBRASKA BASEBALL: Huskers to Play in 2025 Frisco College Baseball Classic

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics July 10)–Nebraska will be one of four teams to take part in the 2025 Frisco College Baseball Classic from February 28 to March 2, Peak LLC in partnership with Frisco Roughriders announced Wednesday morning.

The Huskers will be joined by LSU, Kansas State and Sam Houston as part of a three-day tournament at Riders Field, home of the Frisco Roughriders, the Texas Rangers’ Double-A affiliate. The weekend tournament will have two games per day, with each team playing each other in a round-robin format.

Tickets for the tournament can be purchased on a day-by-day basis at www.friscoclassic.com/tickets.