Nebraska Cattlemen Offering Disaster Relief For Ag Wildfire Victims

Lincoln, NE (August 3, 2022) As wildfires spread across Nebraska, the Nebraska Cattlemen are offering help for cattle producers from their Disaster Relief Fund.
The Fund will accept applications for aid until September 30 from beef cattle producers who were affected by all fires reported through the Nebraska Emergency Management Association (NEMA) Watch Center.
An eligible recipient is a livestock operator located in a county or tribal area where state assistance was deployed by NEMA.
Applicants are invited to submit documentation for agriculture-related expenses not paid for by insurance or other governmental sources related to fencing, pens, agricultural structure repair, feed, livestock removal, or additional necessary agricultural-related costs directly associated with rebuilding from the natural disaster.
Applicants must demonstrate that the expenses or losses incurred were related to agriculture production and directly caused by recent wildfires in Nebraska.
Submitted applications will be reviewed individually by a committee convened by the Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund, and eligibility of expenses will be determined on a case-by-case basis. Those receiving grants are being urged to check with a tax professional about potential tax liability resulting from the payments from the fund.
Applications must be completed and have all required documentation such as copies of receipts for purchases of supplies, invoices for repairs, photos of damage, etc. in order to be considered.
Membership in the Nebraska Cattlemen is not required for an applicant to receive relief. Applications must be submitted by September 30th to Nebraska Cattlemen’s headquarters in Lincoln.