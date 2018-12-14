State officials say Nebraska collected less net revenue than expected in November.

The Department of Revenue reported Friday that the state last month netted $390 million, which is 2.3 percent below the certified forecast of $400 million.

The department says collections were lower for all four major tax categories: individual and corporate income, sales-and-use and miscellaneous.

Tax receipts are still above projections for the current fiscal year, which began on July 1. The state has collected $1.85 billion so far since then, nearly 2 percent above the forecast of $1.816 billion.

The tax collections help determine how much money lawmakers and the governor have at their disposal.