Nebraska Community Blood Bank Donates To Food Bank During March

(KFOR NEWS March 1, 2022) The Nebraska Community Blood Bank (NCBB) is calling all eligible blood and platelet donors to step up and help save lives.
NCBB will donate $1 for every donation made in March to the Food Bank of Lincoln:
3/4/2022…Cattle Bank & Trust, 104 S. 5th St. in Seward from 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
3/8/2022…Fairbury High School, 1501 9th Street in Fairbury from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
3/9/2022…Palmyra High School, 425 F Street in Palmyra from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
3/16/2022…St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd in Lincoln from 1:30 pm – 6:00 pm
3/21/2022…Centennial High School, 1301 Centennial Avenue in Utica from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
The need for blood is constant, but the supply isn’t. Donors help supply nearly 23 local hospitals. Help hospital patients in need by scheduling an appointment online at NCBB.ORG or by calling
402-486-9414.
About Nebraska Community Blood Bank
Nebraska Community Blood Bank (NCBB) has been connecting people and saving lives since 1968. NCBB relies on the local community to donate blood to help ensure a safe and stable blood supply is available to area hospitals and other partners. With operations in Nebraska and western Iowa, NCBB is a division of New York Blood Centers Enterprises (NYBCe), serving communities across the country. For more information, call 1-877-486-9414 or visit NCBB.ORG. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
