Nebraska Community Blood Bank Faces Critical Need for Blood Donations

(KFOR NEWS March 31, 2022) Nebraska Community Blood Bank (NCBB) has a significant need for donors of all blood types, as well as for specialty donations of platelets.
NCBB is facing a critical challenge maintaining an adequate supply of blood to meet the needs of our hospital partners in the communities we serve. The need for blood is constant, but the supply isn’t. Donors with Nebraska Community Blood Bank help supply nearly 23 local hospitals. Help hospital patients in need by scheduling an appointment online at NCBB.ORG or by calling
402-486-9414.
Blood donation is safe and essential, and NCBB has a COVID-19 self-screening policy in addition to general eligibility guidelines. In general, you may be eligible to donate if you are:
• In good health
• 17 years or older— or 16 with written parental consent (PDF available on NCBB.ORG)
• At least 110 pounds
• Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons
• Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu
• Symptom-free for at least 14 days following COVID-19
Visit ncbb.org to find your nearest drive or donor center, or to make an appointment at one of these public blood drives:
All presenting donors from April 1-30, 2022 will receive a voucher for a free medium coffee, hot or iced, from Dunkin’.
