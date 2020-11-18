Nebraska Community Blood Bank Issues Urgent Call for Blood Donors
(KFOR NEWS November 18, 2020) The Nebraska Community Blood Banks is facing a shortage of blood and platelet
donations.
The need for blood is constant, but due to the pandemic, many drives have been canceled or postponed. To replenish supplies for Nebraska hospitals, trauma centers, and air ambulance bases, more healthy donors are needed at blood drives and donor centers in the coming weeks. Appointments can be made online at NCBB.ORG or by calling 1-877-486-9414.
Nebraska Community Blood Bank also continues to collect COVID-19 convalescent plasma at our 84 th & O and Omaha donor centers, to build up the public supply of this potential treatment for patients with severe or life-threatening coronavirus disease (NCBB.ORG/CPdonor).
More than 50% of the blood supply was lost when community blood drives were cancelled due to COVID-19 this year, and the supply remains low (less than a 3-day supply of all blood types). Blood drives are resuming, with additional precautions at all donation sites; appointments are preferred to help maintain social distancing, and donors are required to wear a face mask or face covering. Blood donation is safe and essential, and NCBB has a COVID-19 self-screening policy in addition to general
eligibility guidelines.
In general, you may be eligible to donate if you are:
In good health
17 years or older— or 16 with written parental consent (PDF available on NCBB.ORG)
At least 110 pounds
Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons
Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu
Blood Drives are planned :
11/18/20 – ABO Party at the Cornhusker, 333 South 13th Street, Lincoln… 10:00am-3:00pm
11/21/20 – Lolo’s Angels, Inc Courtyard by Marriott Omaha Aksarben Village, Omaha… 8:00am-12:00pm
11/23/20 – Osceola 331 N Nance Osceola 8:00am-1:00pm
11/24/20 – York Community Center, 1005 Duke Dr, York… 10:00am-3:00pm
READ MORE: Black Clergy Of Lincoln Oppose Recall Of Mayor