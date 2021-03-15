Nebraska Community Blood Bank Issues Urgent Call for Blood Donors
(KFOR NEWS March 15, 2020) Amid the ongoing challenges of recruiting blood donors during the COVID-19 pandemic, local nonprofit Nebraska Community Blood Banks (NCBB) is facing a shortage of blood and platelet donations.
The need for blood is constant and to replenish supplies for Nebraska hospitals, trauma centers, and air ambulance bases, more healthy donors are needed at blood drives and donor centers in the coming weeks. Appointments can be made online at NCBB.ORG or by calling 1-877-486-9414.
As a thank you, all presenting donors will receive a voucher for $5 dollars off $20 at local area Noodles and Company locations through March 31, 2021. Additional Noodles and Company drawings $25 gift cards will occur throughout the month.
More than 50% of the blood supply was lost when community blood drives were cancelled due to COVID-19 this year, and the supply remains low (less than a 3-day supply of all blood types). Blood drives are resuming, with additional precautions at all donation sites; appointments are preferred to help maintain social distancing, and donors are required to wear a face mask or face covering. Blood donation is safe and essential, and NCBB has a COVID-19 self-screening policy in addition to general
eligibility guidelines.
In general, you may be eligible to donate if you are:
* In good health
* 17 years or older— or 16 with written parental consent (PDF available on NCBB.ORG)
* At least 110 pounds
* Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons
* Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu
Date Sponsor Location City Time:
3/17/21…Lincoln Christian High School…5801 S. 84th Street Lincoln… 11:00am-4:00pm
3/18/21…Centennial High School…1301 Centennial Avenue Utica…11:00am-4:00pm
3/18/21…Osceola High School…565 Kimmel Street Osceola…9:00-4:00pm
3/23/21…Lincoln Police Department/Public Building Commission…575 South 10th Street Lincoln…8:00am-1:00pm 3/24/21…CCA Home Care & Immanuel Village…11640 Arbor St #103 Omaha…12:00pm-5:00pm 3/25/21…Nebraska Department of Transportation…1500 Highway 2 Lincoln… 8:00am-1:00pm 3/27/21…The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Saints…640 North 56th Street Lincoln…9:00am-1:00pm
3/29/21…Crete Carrier Corporation…400 NW 56th Street Lincoln…8:00am-1:00pm
3/30/21…Milford High School…301 G Street Milford…9:00am-4:00pm
