Nebraska Community Blood Bank Issues Urgent Call for Blood Donors over 4th of July Holiday
(KFOR NEWS July 2, 2020) Amid the ongoing challenges of recruiting blood donors during the COVID-19 pandemic, local nonprofit Nebraska Community Blood Bank (NCBB) is facing a shortage of blood and platelet donations around the upcoming holiday.
The need for blood is constant, but the number of donors decreases during the summer, especially around Independence Day. Healthy donors are needed at blood drives and donor centers in the coming weeks, particularly over the holiday weekend. Nearly all of the blood donated with NCBB supports patients in Nebraska, including those at Bryan Health and hospitals in Lincoln’s surrounding communities. Appointments can be made online at NCBB.ORG or by calling 1-877-486-9414.
As a thank you for donating and helping with this critical need, all presenting donors with Nebraska Community Blood Bank will receive a free, limited edition “Saving Lives Six Feet Apart” T-shirt while supplies last.
More than 50% of the blood supply was lost when community blood drives were cancelled due to COVID-19 this year, and the supply remains low (less than a 3-day supply of all blood types). Blood drives are resuming, with additional precautions at all donation sites; appointments are preferred to help maintain social distancing, and donors are required to wear a face mask or face covering. Visit NCBB.ORG to find your nearest drive or donor center, or to make an appointment at one of the public blood drives below.
Blood donation is safe and essential, and NCBB has a COVID-19 self-screening policy in addition to general eligibility guidelines. In general, you may be eligible to donate if you are:
- In good health
- 17 years or older— or 16 with written parental consent (PDF available on NCBB.ORG)
- At least 110 pounds
- Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons
- Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu
Nebraska Community Blood Bank also continues to collect COVID-19 convalescent plasma at our 84th & O and Omaha donor centers, to build up the public supply of this potential treatment for patients with severe or life-threatening coronavirus disease (NCBB.ORG/CPdonor).
|Date
|Sponsor
|Location
|City
|7/2/2020
|The Alexis Project
|50 Dogwood Street
|Bennet
|7/9/2020
|Broadcasters Unite for Life Blood Drive
|100 North 84th Street
|Lincoln
|7/15/2020
|Beaver Crossing Fire Hall
|P.O. Box 205
|Beaver Crossing
|7/20/2020
|Byron Community
|120 Kansas Ave
|Byron
|7/21/2020
|Bryan Health West
|2300 South 16th Street
|Lincoln
|7/21/2020
|Bryan Health East
|1600 South 48th Street
|Lincoln
|7/29/2020
|St. Mark’s United Methodist Church
|8550 Pioneers Blvd
|Lincoln
About Nebraska Community Blood Bank
Nebraska Community Blood Bank (NCBB) has been connecting people and saving lives since 1968. NCBB relies on the local community to donate blood to help ensure a safe and stable blood supply is available to area hospitals and other partners. With operations in Nebraska and western Iowa, NCBB is a division of New York Blood Centers Enterprises (NYBCe), serving communities across the country. For more information, call 1-877-486-9414 or visit NCBB.ORG. Connect with us onFacebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.