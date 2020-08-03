Nebraska Community Blood Bank Issues Urgent Call for Blood Donors
(KFOR NEWS August 3, 2020) Amid the ongoing challenges of recruiting blood donors during the COVID-19 pandemic, local nonprofit Nebraska Community Blood Banks (NCBB) is facing a shortage of blood and platelet donations.
The need for blood is constant, but the number of donors decreases during the summer. To replenish supplies for Noebraska hospitals, trauma centers, and air ambulance bases, more healthy donors are needed at blood drives and donor centers in the coming weeks. Appointments can be made online at NCBB.ORG or by calling 1-877- 486-9414.
Nebraska Community Blood Bank also continues to collect COVID-19 convalescent plasma at our 84 th & O and Omaha donor centers, to build up the public supply of this potential treatment for patients with severe or life-threatening coronavirus disease (NCBB.ORG/CPdonor).
More than 50% of the blood supply was lost when community blood drives were cancelled due to COVID-19 this year, and the supply remains low (less than a 3-day supply of all blood types). Blood drives are resuming, with additional precautions at all donation sites; appointments are preferred to help maintain social distancing, and donors are required to wear a face mask or face covering.
Blood donation is safe and essential, and NCBB has a COVID-19 self-screening policy in addition to general eligibility guidelines. In general, you may be eligible to donate if you are:
In good health
17 years or older— or 16 with written parental consent (PDF available on NCBB.ORG)
At least 110 pounds
Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons
Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu
Date Sponsor Location City Time
08/05/20 Seward Community 1625 Fairgrounds Circle Seward 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
08/14/20 Cattle Bank & Trust 104 S. 5th St. Seward 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
08/15/20 Nutrition & Amp; Energy Hub 8600 S. 30th Suite 110 Lincoln 9:30 am – 2:30 pm
