Nebraska Competes Launched to Encourage Nondiscrimination in Business
Mayor Lerion Gaylor Baird, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President Wendy Birdsall, and OutNebraska Executive Director Abbi Swatsworth spoke on Tuesday, to launch Nebraska Competes.
Nebraska Competes is a non-partisan coalition of businesses committed to achieving nondiscrimination policies at the community and state levels in order to attract the best talent, to increase business-to-business and business-to-consumer relationships, and to grow Nebraska’s economy.
“It’s time to separate this issue from partisan politics. Protecting LGBTQ+ workers is an important business strategy in helping to retain and attract workers, especially younger workers, to our great state,” Swatsworth said.
Volunteers working with OutNebraska will be reaching out to businesses in the coming months to join the Nebraska Competes coalition. The coalition will launch a Nebraska Competes website with the initial group of coalition members in June 2020.
