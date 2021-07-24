Nebraska Congressman Evacuates Funeral For Haitian President

( 1011now.com/AP Cap-Haitien, Haiti July 24, 2021) — Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry was evacuated from the funeral of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse Friday after gunfire and tear gas was fired near the ceremony. Several other U.S. and U.N. officials had to leave the ceremony before Moïse’s widow spoke publicly for the first time since the attack.
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the private compound where Moïse’s funeral was held on Friday as some mourners inside shouted, “Justice for Jovenel!” and cheered when Martine Moïse, who was seriously injured in the July 7 attack at the couple’s private home, rose to the podium at the end of the ceremony.
Congressman Fortenberry said in part, “America and Haiti have a long-standing relationship and our desire was to stand in solidarity with the Haitian people in this time of great suffering. The ceremony was held on the Moïse family compound in Cap-Haitien. Unfortunately, due to the tense conditions on the ground, and after hearing nearby gunshots, we had to quickly evacuate. The Haitian people deserve stable governance, and healthy prospects for their future.”