Nebraska Cornhuskers Outscore Northern Illinois
The Nebraska Corhuskers got their second win in yesterday’s evening game against the Northern Illinois Huskies. In the first quarter the Huskers scored a 10 point lead with a field goal then a touchdown. Nebraska scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter but had one of the field goal kicks blocked while the Huskies scored with a field goal and also a safety. The Huskers ended the first half with another touchdown, with the score at 30-5. By the beginning of the second half North Illinois scored with a field goal but Nebraska scored two more touchdowns ending the game with a overwhelming score of 44-8.
