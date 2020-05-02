Nebraska Crossing Mall Opens in Gretna
The outlet mall in Gretna Nebraska that pitched itself as a case study for how to reopen safely welcomed back an early trickle of customers who wandered the open-air venue wearing masks.
Nebraska Crossing opened 11 of its more than 80 stores and remained mostly vacant, with less than a dozen patrons on the property by late Friday Morning.
The opening coincided with other malls in the state allowing customers to return in Omaha and Lincoln.
READ MORE: Gateway Mall Opens Friday