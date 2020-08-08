Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Halts Visits/Volunteer Programs
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) will temporarily halt inmate visits in all 10 facilities, effective Saturday.
The suspension will last at least two weeks, after which, Director Scott Frakes says the agency will assess the status of COVID-19, and determine if it is safe to resume the program.
“Now that an uptick in positive cases is occurring, it is prudent to stop the program, until we know which direction the trend is going, particularly here in Nebraska,” said Frakes.
Visitation started on July 15. Since then, family members have signed up online to reserve their visitation time and have been required to undergo a health screening prior to entry.
In addition to suspending visitation, NDCS is also halting all volunteer programs, “to address another point of entry for the coronavirus to come into our facilities,” Frakes added.
To date, 10 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, all of whom have recovered. Of the 48 staff members who have been diagnosed, 33 have recovered.
