Nebraska Department of Corrections Prepares for Coronavirus
Director Scott Frakes says the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) will utilize a “defend in place” strategy to combat the coronavirus.
“We are emphasizing handwashing, elbow-bumps, cough control and other steps to prevent transmission of the virus,” said Frakes. “This has been the message ever since the flu season started. It will continue to be a focus, now that coronavirus has been detected in Nebraska.”
In addition to these precautions, the agency is also taking stock of supplies, including hand sanitizer, masks and other items. “Fortunately, we ordered enough of those items when it appeared that the 2019-20 flu season would be problematic. At this point we have provisions for each facility.”
As the flu season has progressed, NDCS has continued to track the number of illnesses in each facility. That will continue to be part of the protocol, with the emergence of coronavirus.
