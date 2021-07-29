Nebraska Department of Education Releases Second Draft of State Health Standards

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 29)–The Nebraska Department of Education has released their second draft of the state’s health education standards, in particular when it comes to sex education.
Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt says it’s obvious that parents and communities need to be engaged in what these topics are about. He says the latest draft removes many of those topics that were “problematic” for people across Nebraska.
“Really what we want to focus on is ensuring that our parents and guardians and every trusted adult for our students are engaged in the process at a local level,” Blomstedt said.
