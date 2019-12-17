Nebraska Department of Transportation Showcase New Billboards
After a successful inaugural season of roadside billboards last year, five new billboards have been unveiled this year, showcasing the agency’s winter-fighting axiom: Your Safe Travel Is Our Business.
The billboards spotlight the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s mission to keep Nebraska’s roadways safe for the traveling public and remind the public of its responsibility to take proper winter-driving precautions. The five displays, placed across the state, are a way for NDOT to put the message on the road.
Each of the five new billboards highlight local snowplow drivers, letting motorists know their neighbors are the everyday workers plowing the way through difficult conditions.
Another helpful tool, the Plow Tracker website shows real-time locations of NDOT’s snowplows on the Nebraska state highway system and has camera images from each plow of road conditions. The system is available at www.plows.nebraska.gov.
NDOT also released helpful tips to plan ahead for possible bad road conditions:
- Be prepared with warm clothing, water and food. If traveling a significant distance, stock a winter weather survival kit with additional items, including medications.
- Always buckle up, do not drive faster than conditions allow and allow for plenty of travel time.
- Blowing and drifting snow can reduce visibility.
- If you are stranded while traveling, stay in your vehicle until help arrives.
- If your vehicle becomes stuck, run your motor sparingly and keep a window cracked to prevent buildup of carbon monoxide. Have a red flag or bandana to signal for help.
- The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Highway Helpline is available 24 hours per day for motorists in need of assistance. You can reach NSP by dialing *55 from any cell phone. Call 911 for any emergency.
READ MORE: AAA Expands Its Commitment to Prevent DWI Crashes