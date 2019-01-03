Nebraska Dodging Shutdown Effects

How much is the Federal Government Shutdown affecting Nebraska? A new study indicates we may be relatively lucky.

The personal finance website Wallet Hub studied all 50 states, and the District of Columbia, combining 5 statistics: Share of federal jobs, share of federal contract dollars per capita, real estate as a percent of gross state dollars, percent of families receiving food stamps, and highest access to national parks. Predictably, the District of Columbia came out most affected.

Minnesota was #51, least affected. Nebraska came out #49.

The State’s rankings in each category are as follows:

27th – Share of Federal Jobs

48th – Federal Contract Dollars Per Capita

50th – Real Estate as a Percentage of GSP

44th – % of Families Receiving SNAP (Food Stamps)

The scores by State:

(1 = Most Affected, 51 = Least Affected)

1 District of Columbia 78.59

2 New Mexico 65.95

3 Maryland 65.70

4 Hawaii 62.91

5 Alaska 61.08

6 Virginia 56.61

7 West Virginia 46.25

8 Mississippi 45.56

9 Alabama 43.46

10 Arizona 40.73

11 Rhode Island 37.74

12 Montana 37.28

13 Maine 36.57

14 Florida 36.25

15 Oregon 36.08

16 Oklahoma 35.87

17 Kentucky 35.81

18 Washington 35.71

19 Georgia 35.50

20 Wyoming 33.01

21 South Carolina 32.88

22 South Dakota 32.62

23 Tennessee 32.55

24 Louisiana 32.36

25 Idaho 32.20

26 Missouri 32.15

27 Vermont 30.46

28 Texas 29.59

29 Utah 29.05

30 Connecticut 29.00

31 Colorado 28.42

32 Nevada 28.35

33 Pennsylvania 27.20

34 Massachusetts 27.09

35 New York 27.08

36 Delaware 26.98

37 California 26.65

38 North Carolina 26.64

39 Arkansas 25.82

40 Michigan 24.96

41 Illinois 24.76

42 Ohio 24.66

43 North Dakota 23.69

44 New Jersey 19.30

45 Kansas 18.84

46 Wisconsin 17.56

47 Indiana 17.02

48 Iowa 16.49

49 Nebraska 16.40

50 New Hampshire 15.59

51 Minnesota 10.54