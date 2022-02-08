Nebraska Farm Bureau Issues Two Congressional Endorsements

Lincoln, NE (February 8, 2022) The Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation has endorse two of Nebraska’s incumbent members of Congress for re-election.
Don Bacon, who is seeking re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, received the designation “based on a long-track record of support for Nebraska farm and ranch families”, according to Nebraska Farm Bureau First Vice President Sherry Vinton, who chairs the NEFB-PAC.
“Congressman Bacon clearly understands the importance of agriculture to our state’s economy and has demonstrated that time and again. Despite having a largely urban district, he’s made every effort to serve all his constituents, including farm families,” said Vinton. “Whether in Washington, D.C. or here at home, he consistently goes out of his way to meet with our members to keep on top of the issues that matter to them.”
The Farm Bureau endorsement noted Bacon’s support for preserving a strong crop insurance system, growing international markets for Nebraska agricultural products, and working to develop a commonsense regulatory system to allow farmers and ranchers to earn additional income by selling climate credits.
Adrian Smith, who is seeking re-election to the House of Representatives in Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District, received the designation based on his work on several policy issues of high priority to Nebraska farmers and ranchers, according to Vinton.
“Serving in a leadership position on the House Ways and Means Committee, Congressman Smith has given Nebraska’s farm and ranch families an influential voice in tax, trade, and health care issues, all important to our members,” said Vinton.
In that capacity, Smith played an instrumental role in helping deliver the first major revisions to the federal tax code in more than 30 years. As a part of that effort, he helped ensure Nebraska farmers and ranchers would be able to continue to fully deduct their property taxes on their federal tax return.
Vinton says Smith also received the designation based on his ongoing efforts to increase access for U.S. agricultural products into global markets including being recently named as the ranking member of the House Ways and Means’ Subcommittee on Trade.
“Congressman Smith not only understands the importance of trade but has taken an active role in advancing trade agreements which have benefited farmers, ranchers, and businesses across our great nation. Given the Biden administration’s lack of action on this important issue, it is good to know Congressman Smith is there to push the president to find new markets for agricultural products and hold nations like China accountable for breaking international trade rules,” Vinton said.
The State’s largest Farm organization did not issue an endorsement in the race for Nebraska’s First Congressional District seat. Nine term incumbent Jeff Fortenberry is running for re-election, but is hampered by felony charges related to a campaign finance investigation. Challenger Mike Flood, a member of the Legislature, has received the endorsement of several top Republicans including Governor Pete Ricketts and former Governor Dave Heinemann.