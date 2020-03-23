Nebraska Farm Bureau Shares COVID-19 Relief Package Priority List With Nebraska’s Congressional Delegation
LINCOLN-(KFOR Mar. 23)-The Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) announced Monday it is working closely with the Nebraska congressional delegation to address concerns related to how COVID-19 has impacted commodity/cattle markets, supply chain concerns, and the ability to get H-2A workers in agriculture.
“Unfortunately, market uncertainty has shook farm commodity markets at a time when those of us in production agriculture have experienced a multi-year decrease in overall farm income,” said NEFB President Steve Nelson. “With these downward trends, we continue to hear concerns being expressed about potential market manipulation particularly amongst our cow/calf producing members.”
NEFB is asking Congress to provide some level of stabilization payments to farmers and ranchers who have watched commodity markets drop. Nelson added in a release Monday that these payments should be expanded to include cattle producers. He suggests that Nebraska’s delegation keep in touch with the USDA, as well as the CFTC and asks that they continue to monitory the current market situation.
While stores around the country continue to see temporarily empty shelves, retailers remain confident supplies of a vast majority of food items remain available. But there are still temporary supply shortages and there are concerns about long-term shortages as COVID-19 continues. Neslon said NEFB is working to ensure that all food processing facilities remain operational.
Another concern lies in the ethanol industry, according to Nelson. He said producers have already seen thin margins disappear, slightly rebound, and then disappear again over the past week. Nelson warned that shutting down ethanol plants could have far reaching consequences for rural communicates in Nebraska.
NEFB is also worried about the availability of H-2A farm workers following announcement by the State Department to suspend routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa services at the U.S Embassy in Mexico City and all U.S. consulates in Mexico until further notice. According to data compiled by the American Farm Bureau Federation, over 90 percent of the just under 300,000 H-2A workers in the United States came from Mexico.
“We would ask our Nebraska delegation to work with the administration to find an appropriate mechanism, either through an emergency waiver or some other means, to ensure that H-2A workers may continue to safely come to America’s farms and ranches,” said Nelson.
READ MORE: Gov. Ricketts COVID-19 Update: Tax Deadline Extended, Testing Expansion, And More