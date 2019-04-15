Nebraska Game and Parks Announces Fishing Challenge

AP – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has announced a statewide challenge in which anglers can win prizes just by sharing their love of fishing.

The Take `Em Fishing Challenge encourages experienced anglers to go fishing with someone who either has never fished or who hasn’t fished in years. Anglers who take photos of themselves taking others fishing can enter an online drawing for dozens of prizes, including a new fishing boat as the grand prize.

The Take `Em Fishing Giveaway will run from Monday through Sept. 15. You can read all the details and rules of the challenge here.