Nebraska Gov. Ricketts Vetoes Rental Assistance Bill

(KFOR NEWS March 30, 2022) (AP) – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has vetoed a bill that would force the state to apply for $120 million in federal pandemic rental assistance.
The Republican governor argued that Nebraska is no longer in a declared state of emergency due to the pandemic and said the extra money would amount to a subsidy that would make recipients reliant on the government.
Ricketts also says the state still has nearly $30 million in unused rental assistance money from an earlier round of federal aid.
He says Nebraska only used about 40% of the money from that first round. Supporters have said they’ll attempt to override the governor’s veto, which would require support from 30 state lawmakers.
Governor Ricketts’ full veto message can be found here.
READ MORE: LPS Names New Southeast High School Athletic Director, Schedules Lincoln High Anniversary Event