Nebraska Group Seeking to Legalize Medical Cannabis Delivers Nearly 50,000 Petition Signatures
nebraskamarijuana.org
(KFOR NEWS June 10, 2020) ADOPT, a broad coalition of Nebraskans who support access to medical cannabis, announced today that it has delivered nearly 50,000 validated petition signatures to its petition ally, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana (NMM). The signatures were collected by ADOPT this spring.
When ADOPT’s efforts are added to NMM’s existing total of more than 10,000 validated signatures, the petition effort is over halfway to the more than 120,000 signatures needed for the Nebraska Secretary of State to place this constitutional amendment initiative petition on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot.
“We are proud of our success in gathering tens of thousands of petition signatures in support of letting Nebraska vote on legalizing medical marijuana,” said ADOPT spokesperson Michael J. O’Hara. “Despite the great obstacles of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing, civil unrest and curfews, our petition gatherers did a super job. Clearly, the people of Nebraska want to vote on this important health care issue.”
Utilizing paid and volunteer gatherers, ADOPT began collecting signatures in early March and promptly was forced to suspend collection operations after the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in state and local executive orders closing many public and private venues for health reasons.
When restrictions were eased in early May, ADOPT – through its vendors – returned to collecting signatures using public health social distancing and hygiene guidelines. The local unrest and related public curfew orders further hampered signature gathering. In all, ADOPT signature gatherers were only able to fully deploy for 31 days between March and June.
The signature gathering deadline is July 2.
