Nebraska has 1st Local Corona Virus Confirmation
Methodist Hospital in Omaha reports that it has confirmed one case of Covid-19, the Corona Virus. A 36 year old woman reported she had been battling a respiratory infection for 12 days, and yesterday began experiencing pneumonia-like symptoms. Her case was confirmed Friday.
The patient was traveling with her father in the UK from February 18th thru the 27th.
Methodist officials, in a news briefing with Governor Pete Ricketts, reported that the patient is being transported to the bio-containment unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
It is recommended to wash your hands with soap often for at least 20 seconds or more. For more information click here.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird recommended in Friday afternoon’s briefing that all Lincoln residents prepare for the possibility of more cases, and for the possibility that additional isolation may be needed.
“Families need to consider what their plans would be should schools and child care centers need to close.”
Lincoln’s public schools went on spring break as of the end of classes Friday. Superintendent Steve Joel said that administrators will be working thru the week to be ready for whatever is needed a week from now.
“In the event that schools have to be closed, which I hope isn’t a likelihood, but we have to plan for that possibility, we are equipped to do remote learning. Our technology will handle that very well.”
Lincoln’s clinics and hospitals say they are in constant contact with the Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control…and are getting ready for the possibility of more cases.
Tim Blount of CHI Health said that all systems and procedures are being checked.
“We are ready to take patients that may present with these symptoms. We also have been doing a check of our supplies and making sure we have enough, and drilling through patient surge processes to make sure we can handle a higher amount of patients than what we normally see.”
Joan Anderson of the Lincoln Lancaster County medical society told reporters that doctors offices in Lincoln have changed some of their procedures.
“For example, if you call in to a Doctor and say ‘I had sinus infections, I think I have another one, I need to come in’, it won’t be as simple as scheduling an appointment. They may need to ask you more questions. Have you traveled, have you been around people who have traveled, or they may ask you to allow them to have a nurse call you back.”
Stay tuned with KFOR for further details.