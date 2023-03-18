Nebraska Highway 2 Westbound Lane Closures for Lincoln South Beltway

(KFOR March 18, 2023) Weather permitting, on March 28, starting at 9:00 a.m., the new Nebraska Highway 2 (N-2) westbound lanes will be closed for the installation of an overhead sign structure and other miscellaneous work for the construction of the Lincoln South Beltway project, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).

In addition, the 68th Street on-ramp to N-2 westbound will also be closed for the duration of the closure. Westbound traffic will be detoured at the 120th Street exit onto Nebraska Parkway to Highway 77.

Information regarding the Lincoln South Beltway can be found on the project website, ndot.info/LSB. The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at ndot.info/TweetLSB and http://www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT.