Nebraska In Top 10 For Rapes
(KFOR NEWS February 25, 2020) A person is sexually assaulted every 73 seconds in the U.S.
The personal search website, SocialCatfish has released a study on States With The Most and Least Rapes in America using FBI Uniform Crime Reporting data from 2019 to rate rapes and sexual assaults in every state and the District of Columbia. Nebraska has the 9th most rapes per capita in America. The state has 63.9 rapes per 100,000 residents, compared to the national rate of 42.6.
The 10 states with the highest rate of rapes include: Alaska, Michigan, Nevada, Arkansas, Colorado, South Dakota, New Mexico, District of Columbia, Nebraska and Oklahoma.
The 10 states with the lowest rate of rapes include: New Jersey, Mississippi, Connecticut, Georgia, North Carolina, Iowa, Maryland, Maine, New York and Virginia.
Here are additional key national findings:
- The total number of rapes per cities with 1 million people and over was down 5.3%.
- Cities with a population of 500k to 999,999 had a decline of 13.6%.
- Cities with under 10k people experience an increase in reported rapes (1.0%)
- The most significant decline was in the West, where the drop decreased by 9.9%, followed by a decrease in the Midwest (9.3%), then the South (6.6%). The Northeast only experienced a decline of 0.3%.2018 to 2019
- 1 in 6 women have been victims of sexual assaults or attempted assaults.
