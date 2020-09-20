Nebraska Inmate Dies After testing Positive for COVID-19
credit - abajournal.com
A Nebraska prison inmate has died after testing positive for the coronavirus. A local media report said that State Corrections Director Scott Frakes didn’t identify the inmate but said he was in his 50s and had several underlying health conditions. He died Friday at a Lincoln hospital, where he had tested positive for COVID-19 after being initially admitted two weeks ago.
The inmate was serving sentences for burglary, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance. The crimes committed in Saunders and Lancaster Counties. The department did not reveal where the inmate had been housed.
This comes after a report on Saturday by the NDCS that 15 new cases of COVID-19 among staffers had been confirmed bringing the total to 127.
