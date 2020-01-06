Nebraska Is Well-Positioned To Stop Human Trafficking, A.G. Says
Courtesy of Governor Ricketts' Office
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 6)–Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson says the state’s ability to fight human trafficking has improved substantially over the last several years thanks to recent laws that increase penalties for traffickers.
Peterson said Monday that Nebraska is now well-positioned to address the problem. His comments came after Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaimed January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Nebraska received an “A” grade for its policies last year from Shared Hope International, a group that advocates on the issue of human trafficking.
Nebraska officials have also launched a public awareness campaign to educate the public about sex and labor trafficking.