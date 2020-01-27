Nebraska Joins Missouri River States Funding Flood Prevention Research
by Jackie Andersen, Lincoln
LINCOLN-(KFOR Jan. 27)-Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri are pooling their money to pay for half of a $400,000 study with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to measure how much water flows down the Missouri River.
The head of the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources says much of the data the Corps uses to manage the Missouri River is outdated and doesn’t account for the two historic floods over the last decade. State officials hope to present a united front to federal officials to gain more influence over how the river is managed after devastating floods in 2011 and 2019.
Officials from the states plan to meet next month to decide how to proceed.
READ MORE: Mayor Gaylor Baird To Host First “Mayor’s Night Out”