Nebraska Lawmakers Wrap Up Day One of Special Session With Bill Introduction

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 25)–Some bills and amendments were offered Thursday during the opening day of the special session with Nebraska lawmakers, as they work on Governor Pillen’s proposed property tax relief plan.

One of the bills offered, LB 13, would allow a gaming operator to have online sports wagering under the Nebraska Racetrack Gaming Act. It would change the distribution of taxes collected from sports wagering and change requirements related to proposals for constitutional amendments offered by the Legislature.

Lawmakers adjourned for the day and will resume work on Friday.