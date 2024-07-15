Nebraska Leaders Release Statements Regarding Saturday’s Attempted Assassination of Former President Trump

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (Evan Vucci/AP)

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 15)–Members of Nebraska’s Congressional delegation reacting to the assassination attempt on former President Trump on Saturday in Pennsylvania.

First District Congressman Mike Flood issued a statement, saying, “My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the attendee who tragically lost their life and to those who remain in critical condition,” Rep. Flood said. “Violence has no place in politics. I expect an investigation into the shooting to ensure justice and understanding of this incident.”

Meanwhile, Nebraska Republican Senator Pete Ricketts said, “My wife Susanne and I send our condolences to the families of the innocent victims. I’m grateful President Trump is safe and that more people in attendance were unharmed.”

Nebraska Republican Senator Deb Fischer said in a statement late Saturday night, “Bruce and I are thankful that President Trump has survived this assassination attempt, and we’re praying for the families with loved ones lost and in critical condition.”

Governor Jim Pillen said “This was a terrible incident and a shocking moment for our democracy. Suzanne and I are gratified that President Trump is reported to be okay, but we are deeply saddened to hear that one attendee was killed and at least one other has been injured. All politically motivated violence is to be condemned, no matter what form or what situation.”

Monday marks the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and you can hear updates and reports from ABC News throughout the day on KFOR.