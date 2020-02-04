Nebraska Legislature Looks at New Bill About Consumer Data Collection
The Legislature is being asked to approve standards for data collection. Senator Carol Blood of Bellevue has introduced L-B 7-46, saying its needed so individuals can control their personal information.
“It is becoming more and more important to make sure that we have a grasp on what exactly is being shared and sent, bought and sold.”
Senator Blood says her Data Privacy Act would require that consumers be able to find out what data is being collected from them, be allowed to opt out, and that companies have at least two ways thru which the request can be made.
“It’s especially important to make sure we have a framework of what is allowed when we are talking about information that someone might not know is being distributed and by who,” Blood added.
Kathy Siefken, Executive Director of Nebraska Grocery Industry Association opposed the bill said that “the cost for retailers that offer discount programs could be so overwhelming that the loyalty or discount programs can become too expensive to continue.”
Jill Becker, Lobbyist for Black Hill Energy, also opposed the bill and said that the company covers multiple states and that that L-B 7-46 “will need to make sure there will be enough Nebraska customer information is available to be found outside of Nebraska, as well as any third parties outside of the state are in compliance with Nebraska law.”
