Nebraska Legislature to Reconvene for Emergency Funding Session
Our media partner 1011 Now reports Speaker Jim Scheer announced Friday that the Nebraska Legislature will reconvene temporarily next week to authorize emergency funding to address needs arising from the spread of COVID-19 in Nebraska.
Senators will reconvene on Monday, beginning a three-day emergency funding session.
Governor Pete Ricketts said that he hopes to get Nebraska senators to pass an emergency appropriation to help fight the spread of the virus in the state. Through this appropriation, about $58 million would be transferred from the State Cash Reserve Fund to the Governor’s Emergency Fund.
The emergency funding will be divided among DHHS Public Health and University of Nebraska Medical Center, for staffing, supplies, and testing.
