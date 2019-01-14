NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE: Vegetarian Senator Working To Protect Nebraska’s Image As A Beef State

A vegetarian lawmaker from Bellevue is leading an effort to protect Nebraska’s integrity as a beef producing state.

A growing number of states are working to prevent companies that package and sell food from advertising plant-based, insect-based and lab-grown products as meat.

Missouri became the first state to regulate the term “meat” on product labels.

Bellevue Senator Carol Blood is working with Nebraska’s powerful farm groups to push for similar protection from veggie burgers, tofu dogs and other items that look and taste like meat.