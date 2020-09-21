Nebraska Man Charged in Protester’s Death Dies By Suicide

      Breaking News
(KFOR NEWS  September 21, 2020)   (AP) – An attorney for a white business owner who was charged in the fatal shooting of a Black man during civil unrest in Nebraska says the man has died by suicide.

Police say the body of 38 year old, Jacob Gardner, was found Sunday outside a medical clinic in Hillsboro, Oregon.  Attorney, Stu Dornan, said it was a suicide.

Gardner was charged Tuesday in the death of James Scurlock.  Police say Gardner shot Scurlock during a protest outside Gardner’s bar in downtown Omaha on May 30th.  Gardner had said the shooting was done in self-defense. Dornan says Gardner was scheduled to return to Omaha on Sunday to face the charges against him.

