Nebraska Man Charged in Protester’s Death Dies By Suicide
(KFOR NEWS September 21, 2020) (AP) – An attorney for a white business owner who was charged in the fatal shooting of a Black man during civil unrest in Nebraska says the man has died by suicide.
Police say the body of 38 year old, Jacob Gardner, was found Sunday outside a medical clinic in Hillsboro, Oregon. Attorney, Stu Dornan, said it was a suicide.
Gardner was charged Tuesday in the death of James Scurlock. Police say Gardner shot Scurlock during a protest outside Gardner’s bar in downtown Omaha on May 30th. Gardner had said the shooting was done in self-defense. Dornan says Gardner was scheduled to return to Omaha on Sunday to face the charges against him.
READ MORE: Inmate Missing From Community Correctional Facility In Omaha