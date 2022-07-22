Nebraska Man Suspected In Deadly Shooting at an Iowa State Park on Friday

MAQUOKETA, Iowa–(AP/KCRG July 22)–Three people were shot and killed early Friday morning at an eastern Iowa state park campground, allegedly committed by a Nebraska man.
Authorities from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation say police responded to reports before 7am Friday of a shooting and found three victims dead at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground. Officers responded to reports about a shooting found three people dead at the scene. Authorities have not specified how they died and has not released their identities.
According to TV station KCRG, investigators say they identified the suspect, as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, who is from Nebraska, and found him dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.