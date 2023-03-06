Nebraska Men’s Basketball Team Planning on Trip To Spain This Summer

Nebraska's Sam Griesel tries to protect the basketball from Illinois Sencire Harris in Tuesday night's game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers lost 76-50. (Courtesy of NU Athletics)

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Mar. 6)–Join the Nebraska men’s basketball program overseas this summer, as the Huskers will embark on a nine-day trip to Spain beginning in late July.

The trip is scheduled from July 28 to Aug. 7, and the Huskers will visit Madrid, Valencia and Barcelona while playing three games against teams from Spain. Some of the off-court highlights of this summer’s trip will include touring the city of Toledo, visiting the Royal Palace in Madrid, taking in the world-famous beaches of Valencia, visiting La Sagrada Familia and a guided tour of Camp Nou, the home of FC Barcelona.

“A foreign trip like this is a great opportunity for our program,” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “For our players, it is an opportunity to be together as a team, be immersed in a different culture and take in some amazing sights and history. It will be one of the most memorable experiences of their college career. As coaches, it gives us 10 additional practices during the summer to begin implementing our system as well as an opportunity to play three games where we can learn more about our team and use different lineups.”

NCAA programs are allowed to take foreign trips once every four years and this will be Nebraska basketball’s first foreign trip since going to Italy. It will be the second time NU has traveled to Spain, as the Huskers also went there in 2015.

For the first time, fans can join the Huskers on the tour of Spain, as Global Sports have packages for fans to join the team on this foreign adventure. Tour packages include hotel accommodations for nine nights, admission to all of Nebraska’s games on the tour, guided sightseeing tours and excursions, full ground transportation by charter bus, a full-time tour director and daily breakfast. For more information on tour packages, download the brochure on Huskers.com or contact Maury Hanks of Global Sports Management ([email protected]).