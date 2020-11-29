Nebraska Pays $850K to 2 People Attacked By Prison Escapee
Courtesy of 1011 Now.
Nebraska has agreed to pay $850,000 to a woman and her daughter who were attacked in Lincoln by one of two convicted sex offenders who escaped from maximum security prison by hiding in laundry carts. The attorney for Cindi and Christine Allen called the June 2016 case a “tragedy” that has continued to cause complications for the woman.
After escaping from the Lincoln Correctional Center, Armon Dixon ultimately found his way to a Lincoln apartment where 61-year-old Cindi Allen lived. He entered through an unlocked patio door, grabbing and threatening Allen’s 21-year-old daughter. When the women resisted, Dixon beat them with a blunt object.
