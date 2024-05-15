NEBRASKA PRIMARY: Fischer, Nebraska’s Three Congressional Reps Declare Early Victories

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 15)–The Republican candidates in several high-profile races in Nebraska on Primary Election Day Tuesday advanced to the November General Election by getting enough votes early to be declared winners.

Nebraska Republican and incumbent U.S. Senator Deb Fischer declared victory shortly before 9pm Tuesday in her primary for another six-year term. Fellow Republican U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts also won the party nomination in the other primary race to finish out the two-year term left by former Senator Ben Sasse, who stepped down to become the president of the University of Florida. Ricketts will face Preston Love, Jr., who won the Democratic nomination, in November.

Nebraska’s three Republican members of Congress also advanced in their primary election. First District representative Mike Flood will square off with Democrat Carol Blood of Bellevue, who ran unopposed Tuesday. Republican 2nd-District Congressman Don Bacon defeated challenger Dan Frei in the primary and will move on to November to face Omaha Senator and Democratic candidate Tony Vargas.

Among the Nebraska Legislative races of local interest, Lincoln Senator Beau Ballard was the top vote getter in District 21 that covers northwest parts of Lancaster and portions of Saunders Counties. District 25 that covers much of eastern and southeast Lincoln was a tight race between current Senator Carolyn Bosn and Nicki Behmer Popp, with both advancing to the General Election in November. Lincoln Senator Eliot Bostar ran unopposed in District 29. District 27, which was represented by Lincoln Senator Anna Wishart, will feature a pair of newcomers, as Jason Prokop and Dawn Liphardt both advance. Wishart was term-limited after this past session.

Results-Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office

Results-Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office