Nebraska-Purdue Men’s Basketball Time Change

Because of the severe winter weather forecast for late Saturday afternoon, the start time of Nebraska-Purdue men’s basketball game on Saturday has been moved up from 3 p.m. to 1 p.m. (CST).

The decision was made in consultation with both schools as well as the Big Ten Conference and Big Ten Network for the safety of the teams and fans.

The game will be televised on BTN and carried on the IMG Husker Sports Network and affiliates across the state of Nebraska. It will be available online on the Fox Sports app and BTN2Go. Pinnacle Bank Arena gates will now open at 11:30 a.m., which is 90 minutes prior to tipoff.

Even with the time change, fans are encouraged to use caution travelling to and from Pinnacle Bank Arena as winter storms are expected in the region all of Saturday.

Fans who are unable to use their tickets for Saturday’s game are able to reissue their tickets for free by logging into their Huskers.com account and having them delivered straight to their phone or email.

