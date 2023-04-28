Nebraska QB Casey Thompson Will Leave Program To Enter Transfer Portal

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 28)–Reports are out that Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson has entered the NCAA transfer portal. That’s according to a tweet put out just before 10am Friday from reporter Mitch Sherman with The Athletic.

QB Casey Thompson from Nebraska has entered the transfer portal, @TheAthletic has learned. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) April 28, 2023

Thompson in his lone season at Nebraska battled through injuries to start 10 of 12 games at quarterback, missing the Minnesota and Michigan games due to injury according to Huskers.com. He completed 63 percent of his passes (173-of-274) for 2,407 yards and 17 touchdowns, while adding five rushing touchdowns. Thompson had three 300-yard passing games this season, becoming only the fifth quarterback in Husker history with three 300-yard passing games in a season. He has also threw at least one touchdown pass in each of his 10 games.

Thompson’s 2,407 passing yards ranked seventh in school history while his 17 touchdown passes tied for 10th on Nebraska’s season chart. Thompson ranked 12th nationally in passing yards per completion (13.9) in 2022, 14th in passing yards per attempt (8.8) and 29th in passing efficiency (150.1).

Thompson completed 25-of-42 passes for 355 yards and one touchdown in his debut against Northwestern.