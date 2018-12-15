Nebraska Ranked 26th in Tobacco Prevention

Our media partner 10-11 News reported how a new study shows that Nebraska ranks in the bottom half when it comes to protecting kids from tobacco. Nebraska is spending $2.6 million dollars a year on tobacco prevention programs. Tobacco companies are spending more than 20 times that, $63 million dollars in the state.

$2.6 million dollars is only a 2.5 percent of the $104 million dollars that the state made in tobacco taxes and settlements this year. The American Cancer Society says it’s just not enough.

“We’ll be going to the legislature in 2019,” said Nick Faustman “to ask for an increase in tobacco tax. We would like to see that tobacco tax raised by $1.50, it would keep kids from getting it”

That tax would also go towards e-cigarettes. A product more than nine percent of Nebraska teens use regularly, but it is not defined as a tobacco product under Nebraska state statute.